SSC CGL Tier 2 results 2018 declared, check direct link

SSC CGL Tier 2 results 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the results for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier- II recruitment examinations. The candidates can check the results through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

A total of 19.18 lakh candidates appeared for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) or MTS staff examination, while around 1.5 lakh candidates gave the CGL Tier-II examination.

SSC CGL Tier 2 results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, credentials

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and grade pay of Rs 2400.

About Staff Selection Commission

The Staff Selection Commission holds a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.