Monday, Feb 06, 2023
SSC CGL Tier 2, CHSL Tier 1 exams to be held in March, check schedule

The admit cards or hall tickets will be released on the official website -- ssc.nic.in soon. SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2022 was held from December 1 to 13, 2022.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 2 from March 2 to March 7, 2023 and Combined Higher Secondary Examination 2022 tier-I exam between March 9 and 21. In a notice released today, the SSC announced the schedule reiterating that it is subject to the “prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The admit cards or hall tickets will be released on the official website — ssc.nic.in soon. SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2022 was held from December 1 to 13, 2022.

Every year, the commission conducts the SSC CGL and SSC CHSL exams. The former is held in three rounds. Those candidates who clear tier I, are invited to appear for II and III.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 16:40 IST
