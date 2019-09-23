SSC CGL tier 2 answer key released, how to check

SSC CGL tier 2 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the preliminary answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 2 examination. Candidates can access the same at the official website, ssc.nic.in.
The candidates can submit their objections till September 26, by paying a fee of Rs 100. “Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 23.09.2019 (5.00 PM) to 26.09.2019 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 26.09.2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” read the official release.
SSC CGL tier 2 answer key 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the download answer key link
Step 3: Answer key will appear on screen
Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.
The tier 2 recruitment examinations will be conducted from September 11 to 14 at different centres all over the country.