SSC CGL Tier 1 tentative answer key released, how to raise objections

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2019-2020: The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination tier-1 on Monday, March 16. The candidates can download the answer key through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL answer key will be available online till March 21, 2020. The candidates who want to raise objections can do so through the official website by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question challenged. SSC conducted the CGL in multiple shifts starting from March 3 to 11, 2020 at various centres.

SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The results of CGL tier 1 is likely to be released in April. The recruitment examination consists of 100 questions — each bearing two marks. There is also a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and a skill test

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the recruitment examination for appointment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various ministries/ departments/ offices of the Government of India.

