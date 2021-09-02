SSC CGL Tier 1 tentative answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

September 2, 2021 7:35:15 pm
SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission today released the tentative answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination tier-1. The candidates can download the answer key through the website- ssc.nic.in.
The candidates who want to raise objections can do so through the official website by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question challenged. The computer-based examination for the CGLE, 2020 (Tier-I) was conducted by the commission from August 13 to August 24 at different centres all over the country.
SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link
Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference.
Representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from September 2 (6 pm) to September 9 (6 pm) on payment of Rs 100 per question that candidates want to challenge. Candidates may take a printout of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.
The recruitment examination consists of 100 questions — each bearing two marks. There is also a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. Those who clear the tier-I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and a skill test.
