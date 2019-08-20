SSC CGL Tier I results 2019 released, over 1.58 lakh qualify for Tier II

SSC CGL Result 2018-19: The Staff Selection has declared the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL Tier- I) examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

A total of 1,58,989 candidates get qualified for the tier-II recruitment examinations. Around 1,50,396 candidates qualified for various posts, 15,162 for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Accounts Officer, 8,578 candidates for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

According to the official notification, the tier-II examinations is expected to be conducted from September 11 to 13, 2019.

LIVE UPDATES | SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2018-19

SSC CGL Tier 1 results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Advertising

Step 3: A pdf file with names of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The marks of the qualified and the non qualified candidates will be released shortly on the official website- ssc.nic.in. The candidates can check their marks through the official website.

A total of 8.37 lakh appeared for the SSC examination that was conducted from June 4 to 13, 2019. The exam was held across 326 venues in 21 shifts across 131 cities and 33 union territories. Once declared, the result will be available at the regional websites as well.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.