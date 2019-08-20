SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2018 LIVE: Results to be declared at this website soon
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2018-2019 Live Updates: A total of 8.37 lakh appeared for the SSC examination that was conducted from June 4 to 13, 2019. The results are available at the website ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2018-19 Live Updates: The results of Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL tier- 1) will be released on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website ssc.nic.in.
Click on the download result link. A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Live Blog
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Cut-off, vacancy, Tier II and more
SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 results: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result to be released today
The results of Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL tier- 1) will be released today. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL exam conducted from June 4
A total of 8.37 lakh appeared for the SSC examination that was conducted from June 4 to 13, 2019
SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 results LIVE: Various group B and C posts across government departments and organisations are to be filled through this recruitment. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Candidates in group B will get hired at a pay band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 and those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.
