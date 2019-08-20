Toggle Menu
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2018 LIVE: Results to be declared at this website soon

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2018-2019 Live Updates: A total of 8.37 lakh appeared for the SSC examination that was conducted from June 4 to 13, 2019. The results are available at the website ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 results LIVE: The results will be available at the website ssc.nic.in. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2018-19 Live Updates: The results of Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL tier- 1) will be released on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 8.37 lakh appeared for the SSC examination that was conducted from June 4 to 13, 2019. The exam was held across 326 venues in 21 shifts across 131 cities and 33 union territories. Once declared, the result will be available at the regional websites as well.

Click on the download result link. A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Cut-off, vacancy, Tier II and more

SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result to be released today

The results of Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL tier- 1) will be released today. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL exam conducted from June 4

A total of 8.37 lakh appeared for the SSC examination that was conducted from June 4 to 13, 2019

SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 results LIVE: The results will be available at the website ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 results LIVE: Various group B and C posts across government departments and organisations are to be filled through this recruitment. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Candidates in group B will get hired at a pay band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 and those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

