Tuesday, July 05, 2022
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 declared; here’s how to check

Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam can now check their results on the official website - ssc.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 5, 2022 12:51:59 pm
SSC CGL 2021, SSC CGL result, Sarkari result, Government jobsSSC CGL result: Result of 88 candidates has been kept withheld in compliance of various court orders. (Representative image)

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission, Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam can now check their results on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates can be checked on the official website – ssc.nic.in – on July 12, 2022. Candidates may check their individual marks from July 12 to August 1 by logging in through their registered id and password.

Read |SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2021 released: How to download

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the CGL Tier-1 result link available under the ‘latest news’ section.

Step 3: A new PDF will open in a new window. Scroll down to see the cut-off list.

Step 4: Download and save for future reference.

Additionally, result of 88 candidates has been kept withheld in compliance of various court orders, and the candidature of a candidate bearing Roll No. 1601203315 has been rejected on the grounds of mismatch in his Date of Birth.

Also read |SSC CGL Tier-II answer key 2020 released: Steps to download

Based on marks scored in tier 1 examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in tier 2 and tier 3 examinations. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (list 1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (list 2), Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II (list 3) and all other posts (list 4).

The tier 2 of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 is scheduled to take place on August 8 and 10, while tier 3 for all candidates will be held on August 21, 2022.

