SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2019-20 starts tomorrow, not today

SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2019-20 will be held from March 3, 2020. Representational Image/ designed by Gargi Singh SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2019-20 will be held from March 3, 2020. Representational Image/ designed by Gargi Singh

SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2019-20: The Staff Selection Commission has postponed the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 examination scheduled to be held on Monday, to now commence on Tuesday. The commission has not provided any reason behind the postponement.

Candidates who were to appear in the recruitment examination today, discovered that the date mentioned in the hall ticket was March 3, and not March 2. “The candidates were informed about the exam dates in the hall ticket. The admit card for March 3 is available to download at the website from February 28,” mentioned an official. The candidates can download the hall ticket through region-based official websites, including ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment examination will be held from March 3 to 11, 2020. Know how to crack the SSC CGL.

The SSC CGL examination consists of 100 questions — each bearing two marks. There is also a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and a skill test.

The candidates are advised not to carry any banned items like mobile devices, pagers and bluetooth communication devices.

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the recruitment examination for appointment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various ministries/ departments/ offices of the Government of India.

