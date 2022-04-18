SSC CGL Tier-1 April 18 exam analysis: Paper rated easy

The fourth day of the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam concluded today and will end on 21st April 2022. The Computer Based Tests (CBTs) are being conducted in multiple phases. According to the candidates and exam experts, this year the exam was relatively easy.

As per candidates and exam experts, the quantitative aptitude questions revolved around concepts like Number System, Percentage, Mensuration, Average, Ratio and Proportion, Interest, Profit and Loss, Simplification, Speed, Time and Distance, Time and Work, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Data Interpretation. About 11 – 13 questions in this paper were easy to moderate, and the rest of the questions were easy.

Questions from Logical Reasoning were traditionally centered around important topics such as Analogy, Classification, Statement – Conclusion, Mathematical Operators, Coding-Decoding, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Mirror Image, Paper Cutting and Folding, Embedded Figure, Cube, series, non-verbal reasoning. Most of the questions were easy questions, and the remaining 2-3 questions were easy to moderate.

The General Awareness questions were centered around Current Affairs and Basic General Knowledge which includes Polity, Geography, Science, Ecology & Environment, Economics and Static GK. However, the weightage of current affairs was high which consists of 8 – 10 questions. Aspirants had mixed reactions regarding this section – while some found it easy, some felt that the questions were difficult to predict. Overall, this section had 18 – 22 easy to moderate questions. Famous folk dances, Important Articles of the Indian Constitution, SI Units, Awards and Chemical compounds were the primary focus.

English questions were easy and anyone having practical knowledge of grammar would be able to solve 18-20 questions easily. However, some sentence correction, Cloze test and error detection were easy to moderate and required good practice before the exam.

As per Chandrahas Panigrahi, the Co-founder of Edukemy, “The complete paper was easy-moderate, with 70 – 78 questions in this category. Around 15 – 18 questions were easy. Candidates with good practice could have easily solved around 80 – 85 questions with a high accuracy rate,” Panigrahi said. He further added that the difficulty of the paper overall was easy-moderate and 76 – 82 is a safe attempt for this shift.