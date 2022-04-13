SSC CGL Tier-1 April 13 exam analysis: Overall paper rated easy to moderate

The SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) commenced on April 11 and will end on April 21, 2022. The computer-based tests (CBTs) are being conducted in multiple phases. According to the candidates and exam experts, this year the exam was relatively easy.

The SSC CGL exam is conducted for the recruitment of Group B and Group C posts in various ministries and includes posts such as Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Upper Division Clerks, Junior Statistical Officer, Tax Assistants, etc.

Quantitative Aptitude

The questions from Quantitative Aptitude circled around concepts such as number systems, percentage, mensuration, average, ratio and proportion, interest, profit and loss, simplification, speed, time and distance, time and work, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and data interpretation. Around 17 questions were easy to moderate, and a few questions were easy in this paper.

Logical Reasoning

The questions from logical reasoning were centred around traditionally important topics such as analogies, classification, statement-conclusion, mathematical operators, coding-decoding, venn diagram, direction and distance, blood relations, mirror image, paper cutting, and folding, embedded figure, cube, series and non-verbal reasoning. There were six easy questions, and the rest were easy to moderate and could have been solved if candidates had practiced such questions before the exam.

General Awareness

Questions in this section were from current affairs and basic general knowledge which includes Polity, Geography, Science, Ecology and Environment, Economics and Static GK. However, the weightage of current affairs was high which has eight-ten questions. The candidates had mixed responses with respect to this section — while some found it easy, some opinioned that questions were hard to predict. Overall, this section had 15-20 easy to moderate questions. art and culture, founder of dynasties, budget, awards, and government schemes were the primary focus.

English language and grammar

English questions were easy and anyone having practical knowledge of grammar could easily attempt 20-23 questions. However, some sentence correction and error detection questions were moderate and required good practice before the exam.

As per Chandrahas Panigrahi, the Co-founder of Edukemy, “the complete paper was easy-moderate, with 70 – 78 questions in this category. Around 15 – 18 questions were easy. Candidates with good practice could have easily solved around 80 – 85 questions with a high accuracy rate.”