SSC CGL Tier-1 April 12 exam analysis: Paper rated moderately easy; math questions troubled candidates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2021 exam today. The CGL exam began on April 11 and will conclude on April 21. On the second day of the exam, candidates rated the paper as moderately easy.

​​The questions from the quantitative aptitude section were rated easy to moderate. The questions circled around concepts such as number systems, percentage, mensuration, average, ratio and proportion, interest, profit and loss, simplification, Speed, time and distance, time, and work, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and Data Interpretation. Around 21 questions were easy to moderate, and a few questions were tricky and time taking. The best approach would have been to undertake this part first, considering the time required.

The questions from logical reasoning were centered around traditionally important topics such as analogies, classification, coding-decoding, Venn diagram, direction and distance, blood relations. Most of the questions were easy and could have been solved if candidates had practiced such questions before the exam.

For the general awareness section, candidates had mixed responses with respect to this section — while some found it easy, some opinioned that questions were hard to predict. Overall, this section had 18-20 easy to moderate questions. The English questions were easy and anyone with practical knowledge of grammar could have easily solved 20-22 questions. However, some of the vocabulary questions were tricky and required good practice before the exam.

As per Chandrahas Panigrahi, the Co-founder of Edukemy, “the complete paper was easy- moderate, with 71 – 77 questions in this category. Around 15 – 17 questions were moderate. Candidates with good practice could have easily solved around 80-85 questions with a high accuracy rate”. He further added that the difficulty of the paper overall was easy – moderate and 71 – 79 was a safe attempt for all the shifts.”