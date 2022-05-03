scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2021 released: How to download

Candidates can download their answer key from the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in. The candidates may take a printout of their respective answer sheets, as the same will not be available after the specified time limit.  

By: Careers Desk |
May 3, 2022 2:14:50 pm
answer key released Representations received after the last date will not be entertained under any circumstances as per the commission. File

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination tier-1 -2021.  Candidates can download their answer key from the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in.

The SSC computer-based examination for the CGLE, 2021 (Tier-I) was conducted by the commission from April 11 to April 21, 2022, at different centres all over the country.

SSC CGL Tier-1 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Fill the required details registration login ID and password

Step 4: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for further reference.

Representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from May 2 (5 pm) to May 7, 2022 (5 pm) on payment of Rs.100 per question or answer challenged. Representations received after the last date will not be entertained under any circumstances as per the commission. 

The candidates may take a printout of their respective answer sheets, as the same will not be available after the specified time limit.  

