SSC CGL Tier-1 Admit card 2021 released: Here’s how to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 admit card 2021 has been released on the official website — ssc.nic.in and sscner.org.in. Candidates who have applied for the SSC CGL exam 2021 can download the admit card to appear in the exam.

The Commission will conduct the SSC CGL tier 1 examination 2021 from April 11 to April 21, 2022. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

How to download SSC CGL admit card 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in or sscner.org.in

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card” tab given on the homepage Step 3: Click on the SSC CGL region-wise admit card link from the official website.

Step 4: Enter login credentials such as registration ID or candidate’s name and date of birth along with the captcha.

Step 5: The SSC CGL 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Along with the SSC CGL admit card candidates have to carry any one of the identity proof documents like Voter ID Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, and passport while going to the SSC CGL Exam center.

Meanwhile, the commission has also uploaded response sheets along with the tentative answer keys of the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021.

Candidates, who appeared in the examination, can check and download the tentative answer key and their response sheets from the official website — ssc.nic.in — and log in using the registration login ID and password