SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020 released LIVE Updates: Hall ticket for other zones to release shortly

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2020 released, to be available at these websites shortly

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 examination. The hall ticket has been released for the central region and will be available for other zones shortly. The candidates can download the hall ticket from the website- ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL tier-1 examination is scheduled to be held from March 2 to 11. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- ssc.nic.in. Click on the download admit card link. Enter registration or roll number along with the date of birth and security code. The SSC CGL hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer.

The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.