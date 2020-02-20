Follow Us:
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Must Read
Live now

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020 released LIVE Updates: Hall ticket for other zones to release shortly

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: The CGL tier-1 examination is scheduled to be held from March 2 to 11, 2020. The hall ticket is available now at the website- ssc.nic.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2020 2:03:33 pm
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2020 SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2020 released, to be available at these websites shortly

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 examination. The hall ticket has been released for the central region and will be available for other zones shortly. The candidates can download the hall ticket from the website- ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL tier-1 examination is scheduled to be held from March 2 to 11. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- ssc.nic.in. Click on the download admit card link. Enter registration or roll number along with the date of birth and security code. The SSC CGL hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer.

The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

Live Blog

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020 released LIVE Updates: Hall ticket to be available at other zones shortly, check websites; updates in Hindi 

Highlights

    14:03 (IST)20 Feb 2020
    How to download SSC CGL tier 1 admit card

    Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

    Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

    Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

    13:53 (IST)20 Feb 2020
    Paper pattern for SSC CGL tier-1 examination

    The SSC CGL tier-1 examination is scheduled to be held from March 2 to 11, 2020. The recruitment examination consisted of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English

    13:45 (IST)20 Feb 2020
    SSC CGL tier 1 admit card 2020 available now

    13:40 (IST)20 Feb 2020
    SSC CGL tier 1 admit card 2020 released

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 examination for the Central region. The hall ticket is available to download at the website- ssc.nic.in

    SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2020 SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2020 will be available at these websites

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020 LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission release the admit card for any exam region-wise. The SSC CGL exam will begin next month. The candidates selected for the posts of group B and C will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800, while for the group C, the candidates will get a salary between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

    The Staff Selection Commission holds a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd