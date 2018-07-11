SSC CGL tier 1 admit card 2018 to be released soon at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL tier 1 admit card 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 25 to August 20. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 25 to August 20.

SSC CGL tier 1 admit card 2018: The admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination will shortly be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website— ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who had registered for the same will be able to download their respective cards from the website itself. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 25 to August 20 for recruitment to the posts of Group “B” and Group “C” in various ministries and departments. Over 20 lakh candidates apply for the SSC CGL exam every year and only a few get selected.

The students have to appear in all the four phases of the examination (Tier- 1 to 4) to get a job in the commission. Once the Tier 1 exam results are out, selected candidates will be called for Tier-II exam, the dates for which will be notified later.

SSC CGL tier 1 admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for admit card

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About SSC

Set up in November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has his headquarter at New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

