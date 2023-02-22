scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

SSC CGL (Tier 1) 2022: Marks, final answer key to be published on February 27

SSC CGL (Tier-1) 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the final answer key at the official website— ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL (Tier 1) 2022 Answer Key deferredSSC CGL (Tier 1) 2022: The answer key will be available from February 27 to March 13 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
SSC CGL (Tier 1) 2022: Marks, final answer key to be published on February 27
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

SSC CGL (Tier 1) 2022: The Staff Selection Commission today announced that the scorecard and final answer keys for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-1) 2022 will now be released from February 27 to March 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the final answer key at the official website— ssc.nic.in.

Also read |Himachal Pradesh: HPSSC dissolved by state government

The final answer key was supposed to be released today but it has been rescheduled for later.

SSC CGL (Tier 1) 2022: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website— ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as your username and password

Step 4: View your marks and download it for future reference

Also Read
SSC CGL tier 1 score cards releasing today
SSC CGL Result 2022: Tier 1 Scorecard releasing today, steps to download
CRPF 2023 Head Constable exam admit card released
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Head Constable exam admit card issued, ASI hall ti...
DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Tech-A Results
DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 2022 results declared; how to check
BPSC 68th Prelims answer key released
BPSC 68th combined prelims answer key released; steps to download

The results were declared on February 9, and the exams were conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022. The tier-2 exam is scheduled from March 2 to 7.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 19:38 IST
Next Story

Russia, China show off ties amid maneuvering over Ukraine

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close