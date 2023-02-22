SSC CGL (Tier 1) 2022: Marks, final answer key to be published on February 27

SSC CGL (Tier 1) 2022: The Staff Selection Commission today announced that the scorecard and final answer keys for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-1) 2022 will now be released from February 27 to March 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the final answer key at the official website— ssc.nic.in.

The final answer key was supposed to be released today but it has been rescheduled for later.

SSC CGL (Tier 1) 2022: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website— ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as your username and password

Step 4: View your marks and download it for future reference

The results were declared on February 9, and the exams were conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022. The tier-2 exam is scheduled from March 2 to 7.