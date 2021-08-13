SSC CGL tier 1 2021 analysis: Paper rated moderate, more questions from History in GA section

SSC CGL tier 1 2021 analysis: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has conducted the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) 2021 Tier 1 examination, which began today, for the recruitment of staff to various posts in ministries, departments, and organisations of the Government of India.

The first day concluded and candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination rated the paper as moderate, with the English section being the easiest. No tough vocabulary bothered the candidates this year. The reasoning section was also termed easy as usual with 1-2 questions stated time-consuming.

The quantitative aptitude section however was slightly difficult. This section gave a tough time to the candidates with its 7-8 time-consuming questions. GA questions were of moderate level and this year most of the questions came from ancient/medieval history.

Saurabh Bansal, COO, and co-founder at Adda 24×7 termed the paper moderate. “In this year’s exam, the questions asked in this section were of easy level and 2-3 questions were a little tricky. Overall, if all the shifts are considered, this section was the easiest of all. One can easily attempt 22-23 questions in the SSC CGL reasoning section.” he said.

The general awareness section was tougher than expected with more questions from ancient history. This section usually comes up with surprises in SSC CGL tier 1 where current affairs have been a favorite topic since previous years. This year, however, the focus was on History.

“Although the good attempts vary every year, this year 22-23 questions in reasoning, 16-18 in general awareness, 17-20 in quantitative aptitude and 21-22 in English should be considered good attempts per se the difficulty level of today’s session” Bansal added.