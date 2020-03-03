SSC CGL tier 1 2020 analysis: Candidates found paper easy; check reactions

Check paper analysis of SSC CGL tier 1 2020 Check paper analysis of SSC CGL tier 1 2020

SSC CGL tier 1 2020 analysis: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has conducted the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) 2019 Tier 1 examination, which began today, for recruitment of staff to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India.

The first shift has concluded and candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination rated the paper as moderate, with English and Quantitative Aptitude section as easy, while the reasoning section was slightly difficult. Over 10 lakh candidates are appearing in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination that is scheduled to be conducted in three shifts till March 9, 2020.

LIVE UPDATES | SSC CGL tier 1 analysis

Subhjit Sharma, a CGL aspirant said, “The paper was easier than last year. I didn’t find any of the sections too difficult, apart from Reasoning, which has some tough questions. The cut-off should be around 120- 140.”

Another candidate, Gayatri Sharma commented, “The paper was not lengthy at all, with English, History sections easy to answer. The cloze test was asked in the English section.” As per the candidate, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate, with reasoning sections slightly difficult.

Remarked Susheel Joshi, SVP at Gradeup, “In shift one, modern history and medieval history had high weightage. The questions pertaining to General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English were easy, with reasoning section slightly difficult.” The experts rated the overall paper as moderate.

Abhishek Patil, CEO and co-founder at Olive board also termed the paper moderate. “The candidates mainly faced difficulties in the reasoning section, apart from it, the overall paper was easy to solve.”

The candidates who will clear tier 1, have to appear in tier 2 and 3. The selected candidates for the posts of group B and C will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800, while for the group C, the candidates will get a salary between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

The Staff Selection Commission holds a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of lower divisional clerk/ junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant/ sorting assistant and data entry operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

