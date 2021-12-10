SSC-CGL tier-1 2020 final answer key released; here’s how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key along with the question paper(s) of CGL tier-1 exam 2020. The tier-1 result was declared on November 30. Candidates can check the final answer key on the commission’s website – ssc.nic.in

The candidates may take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys by using the link given on the website. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from December 9, 2021 to January 7, 2022 till 6 pm.

SSC-CGL tier-1 2020 final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer key notification

Step 3: In the notice, scroll down and click on final answer key link

Step 4: Enter roll number and password

Step 5: Click on login to download the answer key

SSC-CGL term-1 exam was conducted from August 13 to August 24 in the Computer Based Mode. Candidates who have qualified tier 1 will now appear in the tier-II examination. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (list-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (list-2) and all other posts (list-3).