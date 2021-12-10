scorecardresearch
SSC-CGL tier-1 2020 final answer key released; here’s how to check

The candidates may take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys by using the link given on the website - ssc.nic.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
December 10, 2021 11:20:34 am
SSC CGL answer key onlineSSC-CGL term-1 exam was conducted from August 13 to August 24 in the Computer Based Mode.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key along with the question paper(s) of CGL tier-1 exam 2020. The tier-1 result was declared on November 30. Candidates can check the final answer key on the commission’s website – ssc.nic.in

The candidates may take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys by using the link given on the website. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from December 9, 2021 to January 7, 2022 till 6 pm. 

SSC-CGL tier-1 2020 final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer key notification

Step 3: In the notice, scroll down and click on final answer key link

Step 4: Enter roll number and password

Step 5: Click on login to download the answer key

SSC-CGL term-1 exam was conducted from August 13 to August 24 in the Computer Based Mode. Candidates who have qualified tier 1 will now appear in the tier-II examination. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (list-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (list-2) and all other posts (list-3).

 

