SSC CGL tier I re-exam 2018 admit card released: How to download

SSC CGL tier I re-exam 2018 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Combined Graduate evel (CGL) Tier-I re-exam 2018. Candidates can download the card from the regional SSC websites. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 19, 2019.

The exam was earlier conducted on June 6, 2019, but due to “slow servers” the exam scheduled to be reconducted again on June 19 (Wednesday) from 4 pm to 5 pm.

SSC CGL tier I re-exam 2018 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CGL tier -I reschedule notice

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Click on ‘download admit card’, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on ‘proceed now’

Step 6: Log-in using credentials

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

Various group B and C posts across government departments and organisations are to be filled through this recruitment. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Candidates in group B will get hired at a pay band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 and those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

