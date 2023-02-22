SSC CGL Result 2022: Tier 1 Scorecard releasing today, steps to download

SSC CGL Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission will today release the scorecard for the tier 1 exam of SSC CGL 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the marksheet from the official website- ssc.nic.in.

The exams were conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022 in computer based test (CBT) mode and the result was announced on February 9. All the shortlisted candidates have to appear for the tier-2 examination.

SSC CGL Result 2022: Steps to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website— ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab given on the home page

Step 2: Login using your credentials such as username and password

Step 3: Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the marksheet for future references

The tier-2 exam is scheduled from March 2 to 7. The final answer keys along with the question paper will be published on the website of the Commission on February 22.