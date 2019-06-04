SSC CGL recruitment exam 2018-19 LIVE updates: Shift- 2 to begin soon, follow these instructions

SSC CGL recruitment exam 2018-19 LIVE updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SDC) has conducted the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment exam 2018 beginning today – June 4, 2019 (Tuesday). The tier-I exam was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). The students have to appear in all the four phases of the examination (Tier- 1 to 4) to get a job in the commission.

Candidates will have an hour to answer the questions to score a maximum of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer. The exam will conclude on June 13, 2019 (Thursday). Every day, the exam is conducted in three shifts. SSC CGL 2018 has four phases namely, Tier I which is the Preliminary exam, Tier II is the Main exam; Tier III is the Descriptive test and Tier IV is the Computer Proficiency Test/Skill Test followed by Document verification.