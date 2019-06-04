Toggle Menu
SSC CGL recruitment exam 2018-19 LIVE updates: Shift- 2 to begin soon, follow these instructions

SSC CGL 2018 recruitment exam LIVE updates 2018: The tier-I recruitment exams have started today and will continue till June 13, 2019. The recruitment at CGL level will be held through four stages and CBT is the first stage of the recruitment exams.

SSC CGL 2018: Check out complete details here

SSC CGL recruitment exam 2018-19 LIVE updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SDC) has conducted the Combined Graduate Level (CGL)  recruitment exam 2018 beginning today – June 4, 2019 (Tuesday). The tier-I exam was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). The students have to appear in all the four phases of the examination (Tier- 1 to 4) to get a job in the commission.

Candidates will have an hour to answer the questions to score a maximum of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer. The exam will conclude on June 13, 2019 (Thursday). Every day, the exam is conducted in three shifts. SSC CGL 2018 has four phases namely, Tier I which is the Preliminary exam, Tier II is the Main exam; Tier III is the Descriptive test and Tier IV is the Computer Proficiency Test/Skill Test followed by Document verification.

SSC CGL recruitment exam 2018-19 LIVE updates:  Check exam analysis, students reactions and experts opinion here 

SSC CGL 2018-19: Admit card

Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

SSC CGL 2018-19: Check exam pattern

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing 2 marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for ever incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with Reasoning and ended with English. The sections were sequenced in the order of Reasoning, GK, Maths (Quantitative Aptitude) followed by English. Maths section was a bit calculative and had a few questions from advanced mathematics, while the majority of them were from arithmetic. English section was relatively easier. The Reasoning section was moderate. Questions from number series and alphanumeric series were a bit tricky, and there were no questions from Word formation and Matrix. There were also questions based on Art & Culture along with 4-5 questions from Current affairs.

SSC CGL recruitment exam: Check paper analysis of Shift-I

"In the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was ‘Moderate to Difficult'. Maths (Quantitative Aptitude) was the most difficult section, followed by GK, Reasoning and English being the easier one, said Quasif Ansari , VP and Academic Head, SSC at Gradeup

SSC CGL recruitment exam 2018-19 today

SSC CGL recruitment exam 2018 LIVE updates: Exams conducted in three shifts.

SSC CGL recruitment exam 2018-19 LIVE: The exam was allegedly rigged after which the Supreme Court (SC) had put a stay on the declaration of the exam. Now the SC has vacated the stay order on the Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) examination result declaration. Thus, the exam will now be reconducted beginning today - June 4, 2019.

