SSC CGL recruitment exam 2018-19: Check paper analysis of day 2

SSC CGL recruitment exam 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SDC) has conducted the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment exam 2018 beginning today – June 4, 2019 (Tuesday).

The candidates who have appeared in the examination on day 2 rated the paper between moderate to difficult.

SSC CGL recruitment exam 2018-19: Check paper analysis

The Reasoning section was moderate with tricky questions from Number series and alphanumeric series. There were no questions from word formation and matrix in this slot. The Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) section was a bit calculative with questions from Geometry and Mensuration being major hurdles for students. As compared to all sections, English section was relatively easy. In Current Affairs, there were 4-5 questions based on Art & Culture.

The tier-I exam was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). The students have to appear in all the four phases of the examination (Tier- 1 to 4) to get a job in the commission.

The exam will conclude on June 13, 2019 (Thursday). Every day, the exam is conducted in three shifts. SSC CGL 2018 has four phases namely, Tier I which is the Preliminary exam, Tier II is the Main exam; Tier III is the Descriptive test and Tier IV is the Computer Proficiency Test/Skill Test followed by Document verification.

– With inputs from Quasif Ansari , VP and Academic Head, SSC at Gradeup