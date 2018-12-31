SSC CGL: Paper leak, protest to CBI probe; here is what happened this year

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) every year to recruit eligible candidates across ministries and several departments under the Government of India had to go through tough waters in 2018. With the Supreme Court suggesting CBSE and NTA take over the exam, SSC faced many allegations including exam leak and imposters appearing for exams.

The year, however, is ending without any solution on SSC 2017 exam and no update on the SSC 2018 exam date despite official notification. Yet many new vacancies were announced in December last week. Here is the timeline:

December: With no update on SSC CGL 2018 exam, neither any resolution for CGL 2017 in sight, SSC had released official notification for the posts of SSC Stenographer grade C and D exam 2018, JHT exam and selection process for matriculation exam.

November: The Supreme Court of India (SC) asked the CBI to submit its final report on the SSC exam paper leak within four weeks. The paper was of CGL 2017 was allegedly leaked.

October: The apex court not only recommended cancellation of CGL 2017 exam but also suggested the SSC ask either the National Testing Agency (NTA) or CBSE to conduct the exam.

August: SC put a stay on the result of the SSC CGL 2017 exam as well as the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2017. In the CHSL exam, two candidates were found impersonating as each other by switching photographs on the form. The dummy candidates duo was arrested earlier in March

July: Exam for SSC CGL 2018 was scheduled to be conducted in July but the protests continued. The exam was later postponed as no admit card were released by the SSC.

June: For SSC CGL 2018, the registrations closed in June first week

May: Online application for SSC CGL exam 2018 begin from May 5, 2018. No solution for SSC CGL 2017 exam controversy could be achieved yet.

April: Notification for SSC CGL 2018 exam was announced. Registrations began from April 21, 2018. The tier-I exam was announced in July. According to the notification tier-II 2018 exam was announced to be conducted in November 2018, however, dates for tier-III exam were not declared.

March: After the month-long protest by candidates over the alleged leak of the SSC CGL stage II exam, a CBI inquiry was set-up. SSC announced to allow the candidates who appeared in 318 affected exam centres can appear for re-exam.

February: Problems occurred in one of the CGL exams conducted by SSC. Centre refused the allegations of the paper leak and said the issues occurred were due to a technical snag. Thousands of candidates started protesting outside SSC office in Delhi. After the weeks-long protest, candidates met with SSC officials with a print out of ‘leaked’ question papers demanding a CBI probe.

January: SSC announced the SSC CGL 2017 exam results, shortlisted candidates will be eligible for CGL stage II exam. This was the second and final result announcement after the SSC had announced the result in October 2017 first which was cancelled as some of the answer keys could not be revised due to a ‘technical glitch’.

