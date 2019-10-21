SSC CGL 2019 notification: Applications to release tomorrow, check eligibility, exam pattern and other details

SSC CGL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2019 tier-I exam tomorrow, October 22 at its official website, ssc.nic.in. The applications will remain open till November 22, after which no application will be accepted.

The exam to recruit across departments in the government of India will be computer-based and conducted from March 2 to 11, 2020, as per the official notification. On average, around 20-30 lakh candidates apply for the SSC CGL every year. Last year, a total of 25.97 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which only 8.37 lakh appeared.

SSC CGL 2019: Eligibility

Age: From 2018 onwards, the age limit to apply for the SSC CGL has been lowered to 18 years. Earlier the minimum age limit for the recruitment test was used to be 20 years. The change is expected to be implemented this year as well, however, the eligibility will be cleared once the official website will display the notification.

Education: Based on previous trends, candidates who have cleared the graduation level (any course) of education from a recognised institute can appear for the recruitment exam.

SSC CGL 2019: Exam pattern

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

The SSC CGL tier-II exam will have four papers — Paper I will be Quantitative Abilities, Paper-II will be English Language and Comprehension, Paper III will be Statistics, and Paper-IV will be General Studies (Finance and Economics). SSC CGL will be held in computer-based mode and students will get 2 hours to solve each paper. Each paper will carry 200 marks.

SSC CGL 2019: Salary

Those who clear all the legs of the recruitment process will be hired at group B and C level posts across government departments and organisations. Candidates hired in group B level posts will get a pay band of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 and those hired in group C level posts will get Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

