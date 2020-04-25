SSC CGL, MTS, JE result delayed till further notice

SSC results will be updated at ssc.nic.in (Representational image) SSC results will be updated at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in a recent notice has informed that the result for the recruitment exams held for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam paper-II and Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) for tier-III exam of 2018 and tier-I exam for 2019 test have been postponed till further notice.

The results for MTS and CGL 2018 were to be declared on April 30, May 8 respectively while there was no exact date announced for CGL 2019 results, the result of SSC JE exam was to be released on April 9, as per the scheduled shared by the SSC, however, it was not announced. In the recent notice, the Commission said that the delay is caused “due to the COVID-19” and “fresh dates will be intimated later.”

“Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, work related to the evaluation and preparation of results has been held up. Therefore, the result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II) could not be declared on April 9. Further results of the other two examinations cannot be declared as scheduled,” the SSC said in an official statement, “fresh dates for the declaration of results will be intimated in due course,” it added.

India has 23,452 people infected by the coronavirus of which 4,813 have recovered. At least 723 were killed by the coronavirus pandemic in India. The country is currently under a nation-wide lockdown which is likely to be lifted on May 3. Follow Indian Express COVID-19 tracker

