SSC CGL tier-II LIVE updates: Candidates’ reactions, paper analysis, cut-off

SSC CGL tier-II LIVE updates: About 1.5 lakh students to appear for exam

SSC CGL tier-II LIVE updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-II exam starting today. The recruitment exams will conclude on November 18. Those who clear the exam will be called for a skill test and document verification. Finally selected candidates will be hired at group B and group C level posts in various government ministries and departments.

A total of 9,78,103 candidates appeared for the tier-I exam held in March. A total of 1,53,621 candidates cleared the exam successfully and will be appearing for the tier-II exam. The tier-II exam was scheduled to be held in October but was postponed due to the pandemic. The exam will be held online.

Because of the pandemic, candidates were asked to wear their masks monetarily and bring their own sanitisers. Further social distancing was to followed at the exam centers. The recruitment is for 8,582 vacant posts.