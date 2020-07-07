SSC CGL final answer key 2019 out: Here’s how to download

SSC CGL tier-I 2019 final answer key: Download at ssc.nic.in (Representational image) SSC CGL tier-I 2019 final answer key: Download at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

SSC CGL answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (tier-1) 2019 exam. The result of SSC CGL 2019 has been released on July 1. Candidates who can download their answer key can download the same at ssc.nic.in.

The answer key will remain available until 4 pm on August 6. Candidates’ may take a print out of their respective response sheets before the deadline.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission,” the SSC said in the official notification.

SSC CGL answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘SSC CGL answer key’

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the link

Step 4: Another PDF will open, download

A total of 9,78,103 candidates appeared in the said examination from March 3 to 9, of these 1,53,621 candidates cleared the exam successfully. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for tier-II and tier-III exam 2019. A total of 8,582 vacant posts will be filled through this ongoing recruitment drive.

SSC CGL tier II will be held from October 12 to 15 and tier-III will be held on November 1, as per the official notification. Selected candidates will be hired at the post of assistant audit officer and assistant accounts officer, junior statistical officer (JSO), and Statistical Investigator (SI).

