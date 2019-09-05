SSC CGL final answer key 2018 released: How to download

SSC CGL final answer key 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination along with question paper. Candidates can access the same at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The facility, said SSC in an official notification, will only be available till October 4, 2019. Candidates will have to take a print out of the SSC CGL answer sheet and question paper before the deadline.

SSC CGL final answer key 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC CGL answer key’

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the link at the end

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will appear, download

The exam was conducted from June 4 to June 13. A total of 25.97 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which only 8.37 lakh appeared. The SSC CGL result was declared on August 20.

A total of 1,58,989 candidates get qualified for the tier-II recruitment examinations. Around 1,50,396 candidates qualified for various posts, 15,162 for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Accounts Officer, 8,578 candidates for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The SSC CGL satge II admit card has also been released.

Those who clear the Tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Candidates in group B will get hired at a pay band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 and those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

