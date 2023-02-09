scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
SSC CGL Exam (Tier 1) 2022: Results declared at ssc.nic.in; check details

SSC CGL Exam (Tier 1) 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL (Tier 1) exam 2022 result declaredThe exam was conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
SSC CGL Exam (Tier 1) 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today declared the results for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-1). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— ssc.nic.in.

The exams were conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022 in computer based test (CBT) mode. A total of 25,071 candidates have been shortlisted in tier-2 for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. The candidates have to appear for paper 1 and paper 3 (general studies (finance and economics).

Also read |SSC CGL, Constable GD, CHSL: Exam calendar 2023-24 released

For the post of Junior Statistical Officer, a total of 1149 candidates have been shortlisted for tier 2. The candidates have to paper 1 and 2 (statistics). A total of 3,60,432 candidates have been shortlisted for tier 2 for posts other than AAO and JSO. These candidates have to appear for paper 1.

SSC CGL Exam (Tier 1) 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Login using your credentials such as username and password

Step 3: View the result and download it for future reference

Results of 134 candidates have been withheld in compliance with various court orders.

The tier-2 exam is scheduled from March 2 to 7. The final answer keys along with the question paper will be published on the website of the Commission on February 22. Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be available on the website from February 22 till Mach 8.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 23:44 IST
