scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

SSC CGL Exam (Tier 1) 2022: Provisional answer key released; steps to check

SSC CGL Exam (Tier 1) 2022: Candidates who appeared for the test can check the provisional answer key at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

ssc.nic.in, SSC, SSC CGL, SSC CGL 2022, SSC CGL Tier 1 exam, SSC CGL Exam 2022, SSC CGL Exam tier 1 2022, SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 provisional answer key, SSC CGL Provisional answer key released, sarkari naukri, govt jobsSSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022: The exams were conducted from December 1 to 13 (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

SSC CGL Exam (Tier 1) 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday released the tentative answer key along with candidates’ response sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1)-2022. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the provisional answer key at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Also Read |SSC declares CHSLE 2021 Tier II results; check details

Candidates would need to key in their registered login ID and password to login and check the answer key.

SSC CGL Exam (Tier 1) 2022: How to check provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Login using your user id and password

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

Step 3: View the provisional answer key and calculate your tentative score

Step 4: Take a printout of the response sheet

The response sheet will not be available after December 20.

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key till 5 pm of December 20 for Rs 100 per question. Challenges can be raised only through online mode. Any representations made after 5 pm of December 20 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time
limit. This year, the exam was conducted between December 1 to 13 at various centres across the country.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 10:51:02 am
Next Story

Dr Rakesh Kumar, former bureaucrat from Haryana, makes it to World Book of Records for contributions in health sector

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close