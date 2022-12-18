SSC CGL Exam (Tier 1) 2022: Provisional answer key released; steps to check

SSC CGL Exam (Tier 1) 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday released the tentative answer key along with candidates’ response sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1)-2022. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the provisional answer key at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Candidates would need to key in their registered login ID and password to login and check the answer key.

SSC CGL Exam (Tier 1) 2022: How to check provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Login using your user id and password

Step 3: View the provisional answer key and calculate your tentative score

Step 4: Take a printout of the response sheet

The response sheet will not be available after December 20.

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key till 5 pm of December 20 for Rs 100 per question. Challenges can be raised only through online mode. Any representations made after 5 pm of December 20 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time

limit. This year, the exam was conducted between December 1 to 13 at various centres across the country.