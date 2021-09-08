SSC CGL, CHSL result dates announced, exam schedule released for Nov-Dec 2021

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the result dates for various competitive exams conducted this year. As per the notification, the final result of SSC CHSL 2018 exam will be tentatively declared on September 30. Candidates can check the entire list on the website – ssc.nic.in

The SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 exam result will be declared on December 31, 2021. Whereas the result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level 2019 tier II exam and CHSL 2020 tier 1 exam will be released on September 30 and November 30 respectively.

The result of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs examination 2020 (PET/ PST) will also be announced on September 30 while the final result of constable (executive) male and female in Delhi Police examination 2020 will be announced on October 31. The entire schedule is available at the official website of the commission.

Meanwhile, the commission has also released the schedule for various examinations/ skill tests to be conducted in the months of November and December 2021. As per the schedule, the SSC CHSL 2019 skill test will be conducted on November 3 while the paper II for SI in Delhi Police will be held on November 8. The Constable GD examination will be held between November 16 to Dec 15, 2021.