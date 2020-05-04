SSC postpones CGL, CHSL and other exams date

SSC exams post June (Representational image) SSC exams post June (Representational image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed several recruitment exams including combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, junior engineer exam, stenographer grade C and D exam, skill test for CHSL 2019 and the exam for selection post-VIII 2020. The commission in its recent notice said that the exams have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised dates, said SSC, will be announced at least a month in advance to allow students to have enough time to prepare for the exams. The annual calendar of other exams will also be reviewed with regard to the lifting of restrictions of lockdown across the country.

The SSC clarified, since the exams are held in over 150 cities “the candidates are, therefore, required to travel to appear in the examinations. This is not possible as long as restrictions in movement’ including travel by road/train/air,etc., are in place in any part of the country.” Thus, the final decision on exams will be taken only after the lockdown is lifted.

Further, the result announcements have also been postponed. “The fresh dates of the pending results will be announced only after lifting of restrictions as evaluation work has also been held up due to CoVID-19 pandemic,” the SSC said in a recent notice. The Commission will further review the situation on May 18, it stated.

