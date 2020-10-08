SSC releases revised schedule for CGL, JE, stenographer exams; check dates

Check revised schedule for SSC CGL, JE, stenographer exams. Representational image/ file

SSC CGL, JE, Steno Exam Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised schedule for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Junior Engineer (JE), stenographer grade C & D and other recruitment examinations. These exams for various posts was earlier scheduled to be held from October, but have been revised in view of the assembly elections in Bihar from October 28.

The junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying) exams for paper 1 is scheduled to be conducted from October 27 to 30, while for candidates from Bihar, it is scheduled to be conducted on December 11. Paper 2 which was scheduled on January 31, will now be held on March 21, 2021.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-2 exam will be held from November 15 to 18, which was earlier scheduled from November 2 to 5. Similarly, the stenographer exam from December 24 to 30, which was scheduled from November 16 to 18. The phase-VIII recruitment exams will be held from November 6 to 10 as scheduled, and in Bihar on December 14.

According to SSC, “There will be no change in the schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, (CHSLE)-2019 Tier-I to be held from October 12 to 16.”

The SSC recently released the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-III exam. A total of 41,803 candidates who had appeared in the CGL exam held in December can now check their individual scores at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The result will remain active till October 30.

