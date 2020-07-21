SSC releases revised schedule, CGL, CHSL and other exams to be held in October-November

SSC revised schedule available at ssc.nic.in (Representational image) SSC revised schedule available at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised its recruitment examination schedule once again. After stating that the pending recruitment exams will be held from August, now, the commission has once again changed the schedule. Now, the SSC recruitment exams will be held in October.

“In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Staff Selection Commission has decided to re-schedule its pending examinations,” read the official notice. However, this schedule is also subjected to “prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic”, as per SSC.

The SSC exam schedule will begin from CHSL 2019 being held from October 12 to 16 and conclude with Delhi Police constable recruitment exams to be held from November 27 to December 14. Check the complete schedule here –

Regarding the results of the pending recruitment exams, the SSC had said that the evaluation process was affected due to the coronavirus induced lockdown and the results can be expected once the lockdown is lifted. The results for Junior Engineer (JE), Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam paper-II, and Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) for tier-III exam of 2018 and tier-I exam for 2019 are pending.

