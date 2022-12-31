SSC CGL, CHSL, Constable GD: exam calendar 2023-24 released

SSC Exam calendar 2023-24: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Friday released the tentative annual calendar of examinations on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in. The commission plans to hold the exams between January 2023 and March 2024.

According to the calendar, the combined graduate level exam (CGL)-2023 tier 1 and combined higher secondary level tier-I exam (CHSL)-2023 will have their preliminary exams in June 2023 and March 2023 respectively.

Selection Post phase XI exam 2022 will be held in May or June 2023. SSC CGL 2023 notification will be released on April 1 and candidates will be allowed to fill the application form till May 1.

How to Download Latest SSC Exam Calendar PDF

Candidates can follow these steps to download the latest SSC Exam Calendar official PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/ or click the link mentioned.

Step 2: In the Latest News section on the homepage there will be a notification regarding the Tentative Annual Calendar of Examinations for the year 2022-23.

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be redirected to the PDF file

Step 4: Download the file. Save it in your system or take a printout for future reference.

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be held in January 2023.