SSC CGL, CHSL and other pending exam dates to be announced today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold a review meeting today in which the members will discuss the dates for conducting the pending exams. The commission last had a meeting on May 21 where it was decided that the situation caused due to coronavirus will be reviewed on June 1 and new dates will be decided for pending exams and results.

Several exams including CGL, combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, junior engineer exam, stenographer grade C and D exam, skill test for CHSL 2019, and the exam for selection post-VIII 2020 are pending. These exams were postponed due to the coronavirus.

While postponing the exams, SSC had said that at least one month’s time will be given to candidates between the date of exam and announcement in order to allow them time to prepare. The annual calendar of other exams will also be reviewed with regard to the lifting of restrictions of lockdown across the country.

Stating that evaluation work has also been held up due to CoVID-19 pandemic, the revised dates, said SSC will be announced post the lockdown is lifted. Earlier in two meetings, the decisions have been postponed for later.

The SSC had earlier clarified, since the exams are held in over 150 cities “the candidates are, therefore, required to travel to appear in the examinations. This is not possible as long as restrictions in movement’ including travel by road/train/air,etc, are in place in any part of the country.”

The results for Junior Engineer (JE), Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam paper-II, and Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) for tier-III exam of 2018 and tier-I exam for 2019 are pending.

Meanwhile, the Commission has recently launched a Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG). It is a mobile-based app. It is available for both Android and iOS. Candidates can get the latest updates related to the commission from the app.

