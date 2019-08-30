SSC CGL CBT 2 admit card released: Check how to download, exam pattern

SSC CGL II admit card 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the second stage of the combined graduate level 2018 exam. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from September 11 to 14. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website, ssc-cr.org.

Advertising

A total of 25.97 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which only 8.37 lakh appeared for the SSC CGL stage 1 exam. The exam was conducted across 326 venues in 21 shifts across 131 cities and 33 union territories. Only those who have been declared passed in SSC CGL result stage 1 exam will be able to appear for stage II exam.

In video| RRB JE row: All that you need to know

SSC CGL II admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc-cr.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC CGL stage 2’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Advertising

A total of 1,58,989 candidates get qualified for the tier-II recruitment examinations. Around 1,50,396 candidates qualified for various posts, 15,162 for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Accounts Officer, 8,578 candidates for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Candidates in group B will get hired at a pay band of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 and those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.