SSC CGL answer key last date to raise objection tomorrow: How to apply

SSC CGL answer key: The last date of raising an objection against the combined graduate level examination (CGL) tier-I exam is Sunday – June 30, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can raise objections at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL tier-I answer key 2018-19 was released on June 26, 2019.

The exam was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from June 4 to June 13. A total of 25.97 lakh candidates applied for the recruitment exam out which only 8.37 lakh cleared the same.

SSC CGL answer key: How to raise an objection?

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf open, click on the link

Step 4: New window will open, log-in using credentials

Step 5: Click on the question you raise an objection against

Step 6: Make payment

SSC CGL answer key: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per objection. Additionally, they will have to pay. Candidates also need to send supporting evidence along with the objection.

Those who clear tier-I exam will have to appear for tier-II and tier-III. While tier-I and II are online exams, tier-III is a descriptive test. The last stage of recruitment is the skill test. Finally selected candidates will be recruited at group B and C level job across ministries.

