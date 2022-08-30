SSC CGL answer key challenge process begins: check steps to raise objections

SSC CGL 2022 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission published the objection link for Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) tier 2 provisional answer key 2021 on August 29. Candidates’ response sheets have also been announced on the official website – ssc.nic.in, alongside the SSC CGL tier 2 answer key.

The SSC CGL tier 2 answer key can be downloaded by using the registration ID and password of the candidate. The last date to challenge the answer key is September 2 till 6 pm.

The provisional answer key and response sheet of candidates was announced by SSC for SSC CGL tier 2 exam on August 24 but removed the link to raise objections. SSC’s latest notification states, “The candidate’s response sheets along with the tentative answer keys were made available on 24.08.2022 but due to some maintenance related issues, objection link was de-activated. The link is now available on the website from 29.08.2022 (6.00 PM) to 02.09.2022 (6.00 PM).”

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021: How to download

Step 1- Go to the SSC official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, tap on the “Answer key”.

Step 3- Afterwards tap on the link “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021”

Step 4- Go through the given instructions and click the below-mentioned link provided on the next page.

Step 5- Tap on “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021” and click the submit button.

Step 6- Following this, fill the login SSC credentials.

Step 7- The SSC CGL 2022 answer key and response sheet will show on the screen.

Step 8- Download and print the response sheet and answer key for further use.

Step 9- Now raise objections if any against the SSC CGL tier 2 answer key 2022.

Objections if any can be raised by the candidates by paying Rs 100 per question or answer for challenging in respect of the provisional SSC CGL 2022 tier 2 answer key .