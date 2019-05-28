SSC CGL admit card 2018-19 Tier I released for all regions: How to download

Toggle Menu
SSC CGL admit card 2018-19: The candidates can download the SSC CGL exam from ssc.nic.in or the regional websites. The SSC CGL exams are scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 19, 2019. S

SSC CGL admit card 2018-19: Know how to download June 4 exam (Representational Image)

SSC CGL admit card 2018-19: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released Common Graduate Level (CGL) exam. While some regions like Western region (WR) activated the link last week, the SSC has released the admit card today. The candidates can download the SSC CGL exam from ssc.nic.in or the regional websites. The SSC CGL exams are scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 19, 2019. S

SSC WR has issued the admit card on the website sscwr.net. The admit card can be downloaded from (https://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php). Similarly, the SSC CGL admit card for released for Madhya Pradesh, Western, Karnataka and Kerala region, Northern region, Southern region, Central region, Northwestern region, et al.

All the candidates who will appear for the examination have to download the admit card from the SSC regional websites.

SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the region-wise SSC website

Step 2: Click on ‘ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION -2018 (TIER-I) link’ flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration id/ roll number and date of birth

Step 5: The SSC CGL admit card will be released

Step 6: Download and take a print out

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level Exam to recruit candidates for Grade “B” and Grade “C” category posts in various government ministries, departments, and offices.

