scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

SSC CGL 2022: Tier II paper I exam pattern released

As per the schedule, Paper-I will be conducted in two sessions - session –I and session-II. Session-I will be divided into three sections and each section will have two modules.

ssc cgl paper patternCandidates can download the SSC CGL exam pattern from the official website - ssc.nic.in (File image)
Listen to this article
SSC CGL 2022: Tier II paper I exam pattern released
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

SSC CGL 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Friday released the detailed exam pattern for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 tier II. Candidates can download the SSC CGL exam pattern from the official website – ssc.nic.in

As per the schedule, Paper-I will be conducted in two sessions – session –I and session-II. Session-I will be divided into three sections and each section will have two modules.

Read |SSC Steno Grade C, D skill test cancelled due to technical glitches

The section-I will contain two modules viz. module-I (mathematical abilities) and module-II (reasoning and general intelligence). The candidates will get one hour to complete this section. On completion of one hour, this section will automatically get closed. 

Under section-II. module-I will have English language and comprehension while module-II will have questions on general awareness. Section-II will also be for one hour and immediately upon completion of one hour, this section will be closed. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
George Soros: the man, his activities
George Soros: the man, his activities

In section III. module-I will have questions on the computer knowledge test. Candidates will get a times of 15 minutes to complete this module. With this, the session 1 will come to an end. 

Also read |BPSC 68th CCE: Model question papers for Main exam released

After the completion of session-I, the candidates will get a break for re-registration for session II. The module-II of section III will be conducted under session 2. This module will contain data entry speed test. Candidates will het a duration of 15 minutes to complete this module.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 12:32 IST
Next Story

Airport fashion: Virat-Anushka to Palak Tiwari, celebs keep it comfy

Only in Express Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close