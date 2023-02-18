SSC CGL 2022: Tier II paper I exam pattern released

SSC CGL 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Friday released the detailed exam pattern for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 tier II. Candidates can download the SSC CGL exam pattern from the official website – ssc.nic.in

As per the schedule, Paper-I will be conducted in two sessions – session –I and session-II. Session-I will be divided into three sections and each section will have two modules.

The section-I will contain two modules viz. module-I (mathematical abilities) and module-II (reasoning and general intelligence). The candidates will get one hour to complete this section. On completion of one hour, this section will automatically get closed.

Under section-II. module-I will have English language and comprehension while module-II will have questions on general awareness. Section-II will also be for one hour and immediately upon completion of one hour, this section will be closed.

In section III. module-I will have questions on the computer knowledge test. Candidates will get a times of 15 minutes to complete this module. With this, the session 1 will come to an end.

After the completion of session-I, the candidates will get a break for re-registration for session II. The module-II of section III will be conducted under session 2. This module will contain data entry speed test. Candidates will het a duration of 15 minutes to complete this module.