Monday, Feb 27, 2023
SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 scorecards releasing today; how to download

SSC CGL Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission will be releasing the scorecard for tier-1 examination at the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Along with scorecards, SSC will also publish the marks and final answer keys of CGL 2022 (tier 1) from February 27 to March 13.

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will publish scorecards for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) tier 1 examination, 2022 today (February 27). Candidates can check the scorecard on the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in.

Read |SSC announces full schedule for CGL exam (tier 2) 2022

Along with scorecards, SSC will also publish the marks and final answer keys of CGL 2022 (tier 1) from February 27 to March 13. Originally, SSC CGL tier 1 scorecards was scheduled to be released on February 22.

SSC CGL Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website— ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “SSC CGL scorecard” tab.

Step 2: Login using your credentials such as username and password.

Step 3: Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scoredcard for future references.

The exam was held from December 1 to December 13, in a (CBT) computer based mode. The tier-2 exam is scheduled from March 2 to 7. For more details candidates can check the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 09:14 IST
