SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 scorecards releasing today; how to download

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will publish scorecards for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) tier 1 examination, 2022 today (February 27). Candidates can check the scorecard on the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in.

Along with scorecards, SSC will also publish the marks and final answer keys of CGL 2022 (tier 1) from February 27 to March 13. Originally, SSC CGL tier 1 scorecards was scheduled to be released on February 22.

SSC CGL Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website— ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “SSC CGL scorecard” tab.

Step 2: Login using your credentials such as username and password.

Step 3: Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scoredcard for future references.

The exam was held from December 1 to December 13, in a (CBT) computer based mode. The tier-2 exam is scheduled from March 2 to 7. For more details candidates can check the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in.