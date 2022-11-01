scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam dates announced; check schedule here

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1: The examination for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1), 2022 will begin from December 1 and conclude on December 13. The exam schedule is available at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL, SSC CGL 2022 exam schedule, SSC CGL exam date, Sarkari naukriSSC CGL 2022: is expected to release the admit cards for these exams soon. (Representative image. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the exam schedule for  Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 1 exam. Candidates who are due to appear for this year’s exam can check the exam schedule at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

According to the schedule released, the examination for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1), 2022 will begin from December 1 and conclude on December 13.  The commission has also released exam schedule for the Scientific Assistant in IMD examination, 2022, CBE. The exams for this will be held from December 14 to 16.

Read |Indians consider sharing salary at workplace a taboo: Report

The commisson is expected to release the admit cards for these exams soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official SSC website.

Candidates should remember that the recently released exam schedule is tentative in nature and can be modified if such circumstances arrive.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...Premium
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...

Meanwhile, the commission recently announced the result for SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 result on October 15, and the final answer key (along with the question paper) were released on October 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam now have time till 5 pm of November 11 to download their response sheet, final answer key and question papers.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 10:29:28 am
Next Story

Suspension of Black Sea Grain initiative expected to further exacerbate food security, fuel, fertiliser supply challenges: India

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement