SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam dates announced; check schedule here

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 1 exam. Candidates who are due to appear for this year’s exam can check the exam schedule at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

According to the schedule released, the examination for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1), 2022 will begin from December 1 and conclude on December 13. The commission has also released exam schedule for the Scientific Assistant in IMD examination, 2022, CBE. The exams for this will be held from December 14 to 16.

The commisson is expected to release the admit cards for these exams soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official SSC website.

Candidates should remember that the recently released exam schedule is tentative in nature and can be modified if such circumstances arrive.

Meanwhile, the commission recently announced the result for SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 result on October 15, and the final answer key (along with the question paper) were released on October 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam now have time till 5 pm of November 11 to download their response sheet, final answer key and question papers.