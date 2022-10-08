scorecardresearch
SSC CGL 2022: Last day to fill the application form today

SSC CGL 2022 Application form: The Computer Based Test (Tier 1) SSC CGL 2022 exam will be tentatively conducted in December 2022. Candidates have time till October 8 to submit the online applications, after which the correction window will be open on October 12 and 13.

ssc cgl 2022, ssc cgl. Candidates can apply online at the official website - ssc.nic.in (Representative image)

SSC CGL 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the SSC CGL 2022 application process today. The application process began on September 17. Candidates can apply online at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The age limit differs from post to post and can be 18-27, 18-30, 18-32 and 20-30 years, while for notified reserved categories the upper age limit is relaxed. Candidates are advised to check the age eligibility criteria according to the post they are applying for in this recruitment drive. The minimum eligibility criteria for all the posts is a bachelor's degree from any recognised university or equivalent.

The age limit differs from post to post and can be 18-27, 18-30, 18-32 and 20-30 years, while for notified reserved categories the upper age limit is relaxed. Candidates are advised to check the age eligibility criteria according to the post they are applying for in this recruitment drive. The minimum eligibility criteria for all the posts is a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university or equivalent.

SSC will hold the combined graduate level exam 2022 for the recruitment of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in several ministries/ departments/ organisations of Government of India and various constitutional bodies/ statutory Bodies/ tribunals, etc.

