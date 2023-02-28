SSC CGL 2022: Final answer key for tier 1 exam released; steps to download

SSC CGL 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the final answer key for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2022 tier 1 examination. Candidates can download their respective response sheets along with question papers at the official website – ssc.nic.in.

The commission announced the results for tier 1 examination on February 9. The window to download the final answer key is open for candidates till March 13 (7 pm).

SSC CGL 2022: Steps to download the response sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the final answer key tab given on the home page.

Step 3: Click the final answer key and question paper.

Step 4: Log in by entering your user id and password.

Step 5: Download the response sheet along with the answer key.

This time, the commission decided to upload the question papers, along with answer key. “In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the final answer keys along with question paper(s) on the website of the commission on February 27,” the official notification stated.