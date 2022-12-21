scorecardresearch
SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 result declared; marks to be released on December 30

SSC CGL Tier III 2021 Result: The skill test of the shortlisted candidates in Tier-III Examination will be held January 4 and 5, 2023.

Candidates can check the result at the official website - ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Tuesday released the results for Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) 2020 result. A total of 34,922 people have qualified the exam for various posts advertised by the commission. Candidates can check the result at the official website – ssc.nic.in

All candidates qualified in more than one List are required to appear for skill test /document verification only once. The skill test of the shortlisted candidates in Tier-III Examination will be held January 4 and 5, 2023.

As per the off icial notification, marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be hosted on December 30on the Commission’s website. Candidates may check their individual marks from December 30 to January 13, 2023 by logging-in through their registered ID and password.

“The candidates declared qualified in List-IV will be called for CPT. The candidates called for CPT will not be called for DEST separately and Module-I of CPT will be taken for evaluating their performance against Data Entry Speed Test (DEST),” the notification reads.

