Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

SSC CGL 2021: Tier 2 final answer key, question paper released; here’s how to check

SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 final answer key, question paper: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2021, SSC CGL answer key, SSC CGL 2021 answer key linkSSC CGL 2021: The result for SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 exam was announced on October 15. (Representative image. Express photo)

SSC CGL 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released the final answer key and question paper of Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 2 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

The result for SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 result was announced on October 15, and the final answer key (along with the question paper) has now been released. The answer key was released to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the official notification stated.

SSC CGL 2021 tier 2: How to check final answer key

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window where a PDF document will open.

Step 4: Scroll towards the end and click on the available link for final answer key and question paper.

Step 5: Key in your roll number and password, and the final answer key, question paper and response sheet will be available on the screen.

Aspirants are advised to download and save the final answer key, question paper and response sheets for future reference.

Candidates will only be able to check the final answer key on the official website till 5 pm of November 11. The same deadline will be followed for candidates’ response sheets.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 11:24:42 am
