Monday, August 23, 2021
SSC CGL 2021 August 23 exam analysis: Paper rated moderate, more questions from static GK

This year, the math section continued to trouble candidates in all exam shifts on all days with 4-5 calculative and time-consuming questions asked in each shift.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
August 23, 2021 8:22:44 pm
ssc cgl 2021, ssc cgl tier 1 analysis, ssc cgl exam analysis, ssc cgl 2021 exam, ssc cgl tier 1, ssc cgl tier 2021 exam analysisThe English Language section was easy as per the review of students. (File)

SSC CGL tier 1 analysis 2021: On day 6 of the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2021 Tier 1 examination, candidates who appeared in the recruitment test rated the paper as moderate, with the English and reasoning section as easy, while the quantitative aptitude section was slightly difficult.

This year, the math section continued to trouble candidates in all exam shifts on all days with 4-5 calculative and time-consuming questions asked in each shift. Questions from arithmetic and advance maths covered most of the section with more questions asked from simplification, number series, profit and loss, time and work.

Exam expert at Adda 247 termed the paper moderate with the reasoning being the easiest. “This year, reasoning has been a scoring section throughout with basic logical and numerical reasoning questions being asked in the paper. An aspirant can easily solve 22-23 questions from this section,” he said. 

In the general awareness section today, more questions were asked from static GK. Location of Bhitarkanika national park, another name for green algae, gases in the periodic table were some of the questions asked from this section. As per Adda 247 experts, a candidate could attempt 17.19 questions from this section. 

The English Language section was easy as per the review of students. Questions on synonyms, idioms, spell checks, cloze test of basic grammar level were asked in the paper. Considering the difficulty level, 20-21 questions can be considered as good attempts from this section.

